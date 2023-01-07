Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lynsey Sharp raced for the first time since September 2019 on Friday

Former European 800m champion Lynsey Sharp raced for the first time in more than three years as she made her comeback from injury and child birth.

The 32-year-old Briton last competed at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Scot Sharp, who claimed Commonwealth silver in Glasgow in 2014, won the 600m at Glasgow Athletics Miler Meet at the Emirates Arena on Friday.

"I was nervous even though I've been training here for weeks and was telling myself 'it's just the same'," she said.

"I think it is the first time I have finished a race in Glasgow since that night at Hampden in the Commonwealths.

"It has been really hard coming back because first there was Covid and then there was having a baby."

Sharp and partner Andrew Butchart, a 2016 Olympic 5,000m finalist, had a baby boy, called Max, in 2021.

She vowed to come back after giving birth, having also had surgery to remove cancerous cells in 2019.

Sharp said: "I was really getting close last April when I then had a stress fracture. At that point I thought the Birmingham 2022 (Commonwealth Games) qualifying standard was on for me.

"So it is tough and there have been times when I've wondered if I really want to do this all again.

"But I have had great support from Andrew and we are both doing it, so it takes a lot of teamwork to make things happen the way you want."