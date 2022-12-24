Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Melissa Courtney-Bryant has competed for Wales and Great Britain on the international stage

Welsh athlete Melissa Courtney-Bryant has set a new women's parkrun world record of 15 minutes and 31 seconds.

The 29-year-old ran the time over a 5km distance at the Poole parkrun, in Dorset, on Saturday, 24 December.

The Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers runner beat the previous mark of 15:37 set by Samantha Harrison earlier this month.

Courtney-Bryant won a bronze medal over 1500m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games was third in the 2019 European Indoors 3,000m race.

Nine of the first 15 runners to finish the Poole parkrun recorded personal bests.