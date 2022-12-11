Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (centre) won his second successive European cross country title

Great Britain's Emile Cairess took silver behind Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy.

Norway's Ingebrigtsen, the 1500m gold medallist at Tokyo 2020, retained his title in 29 minutes and 33 seconds.

Cairess, 24, finished nine seconds later, outsprinting Belgium's Isaac Kimeli to the line.

In the women's event, GB - led by Jess Warner-Judd - won team silver a year after they took the title in Dublin.

Warner-Judd was the highest-placed Briton in the women's race in eighth, with team-mate Abbie Donnelly also recording a top-10 finish.

The men's team finished sixth overall.

Earlier at Piemonte-La Mandria Park near Turin, Great Britain won men's and women's team gold in the under-23 races.

Charles Hicks won the men's under-23 title for the second successive year, with team-mate Zakariya Mahamed taking silver. In the women's race, Megan Keith claimed silver and Alexandra Millard bronze.