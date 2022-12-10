Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nick Griggs looked set for victory in Turin before a late stumble led to him being overhauled in the closing metres by Great Britain's Will Barnicoat

Nick Griggs saw individual victory snatched from him in the closing metres of the junior men's race at the European Cross Country Championships as he took the silver medal.

The Tyrone teenager looked certain to clinch gold for Ireland as he took the lead on the final lap in Turin.

But he stumbled with around 50 metres left and as he tried to regroup, was run down by Britain's Will Barnicoat.

Griggs' team-mate Dean Casey was third as Ireland won team silver behind GB.

The Northern Irishman, 17, went into the event playing down his chances, saying that he would be content with a top-five finish but he looked disconsolate immediately after the race.

"My coach [Mark Kirk] told me down the last hill to go for it," Griggs told Athletics Ireland.

"In the home straight, I stumbled a bit and it cost me. It's disappointing but I gave it everything.

"If you had told me yesterday that I would have got a silver, I would have been buzzing so mixed emotions."

After forging a 20-metre lead over 19-year-old Barnicoat on the downhill section of the last lap, Griggs then took several looks back which suggested concern on his part and when he almost lost his footing in the icy conditions on the run-in, that enabled the Briton to reel him in as he took the lead with five metres left.

For much of the race, Griggs and Barnicoat were in a group of four along with defending champion Axel Christensen and another fancied Dane Joel Lilleso.

However, Christensen dropped out of contention on the penultimate lap and it soon became a two-way battle for gold between the Irish and British hopefuls as Lilleso also faded.

Griggs appeared to have made a decisive move midway through the final circuit and still looked to have a winning lead as he reached the winning straight before the late drama unfolded.

The Tyrone athlete later looked in good spirits as he picked up both his individual silver and team medal with his Ireland colleagues.