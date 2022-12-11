Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Defending champion Nadia Battocletti moved clear of Megan Keith on the last lap in Turin

Megan Keith claimed the silver medal in the women's under-23 race as she helped Great Britain and Northern Ireland to team gold in the European Cross Country Championships in Turin.

The 20-year-old finished behind Italy's Nadia Battocletti, who moved clear at the end of the 6km course.

"I am delighted with that," Keith said.

"I was thinking if I came second that will pretty much feel like gold because Nadia is such a good cross country runner and the race is in Italy."

The former Inverness Harrier now runs for Edinburgh University and was European under-20 champion last year.

Keith's fellow Scots, Eloise Walker and Alice Goodall, finished 11th and 13th respectively.