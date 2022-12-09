Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Megan Keith won the U20 title last year and is making the step up to U23 age group for the first time at this year's Championships

European Cross Country Championships 2022 Venue: Piemonte-La Mandria Park, Italy Coverage: Live coverage Sunday 11 December on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The European Cross Country Championships takes place in Italy on Sunday, and BBC Sport has live coverage.

A team of 40 will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in northern Italy.

Jessica Warner-Judd, Charles Hicks and Megan Keith are some of the reigning British champions hoping to keep hold of their titles at Piemonte-La Mandria Park.

Great Britain is by far the most successful nation in the history of the European Cross Country Championships, topping the medal table at 16 of the last 18 editions, including last year in Dublin.

Coverage details

Sunday, 11 December

08:30-12:45 - Live Coverage - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

16:00-17:00 - Highlights - BBC Two

All times are GMT.