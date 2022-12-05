Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from the Ireland team for Sunday's European Cross Country Championships in order to recover from a recent illness.

Mageean, 30, booked her place in Turin by finishing second at the recent Irish Championships in county Donegal.

The Portaferry athlete lost a shoe early in the final lap in the women's race in Rosapenna as she came in behind Sarah Healy.

Tyrone woman Eilish Flanagan has been called up as Mageean's replacement.

Sunday's race was set to be Mageean's final competitive appearance of 2022 after a sensational campaign which saw her win 1500m silver medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships and also smash Sonia O'Sullivan 27-year-old Irish 1500m record as she clocked 3:56.63 to triumph at the prestigious Brussels Diamond League meeting.

"While disappointed not be joining her team-mates in travelling to Turin this week, Ciara and her team have made the decision to allow Ciara to recover from a recent illness," said an Athletics Ireland statement.

"It has been a season to remember for the City of Lisburn star and we look forward to seeing Ciara back in the green singlet in 2023."

Finn Valley athlete Flanagan, who represented Ireland in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, will join a senior women's selection in Turin that includes her sister Roisin.

Strabane-based Ann-Marie McGlynn will also be part of the senior women's team along with Michelle Finn, Mary Mulhare and Aoibhe Richardson, as national champion Healy opts to chase an individual medal in the Under-23 event after finishing fifth in that race in Dublin 12 months ago.

Tyrone talent Nick Griggs will be among other Northern Ireland athletes on the Irish team in northern Italy.