Sarah Healy came home 15 seconds ahead of Ciara Mageean with the Portaferry woman not helped by losing one of her spikes early in the final lap of the 8,000m metre race

Mageean and Healy sat in the lead group early on before pulling clear.

Healy made her decisive move on the final climb of the last lap as she came home 15 seconds ahead of Mageean.

Griggs edged Dean Casey in a junior thriller while Darragh McElhinney beat Hiko Tonosa to win the men's title.

Amid blustery conditions on the scenic golf course venue in Rosapenna in county Donegal in races which were also doubling as the selection trials for next month's European Cross Country Championships in Turin, Mageean and UCD athlete Healy opted to keep their powder dry for the opening five kilometres in the 8km race before pulling away from the other main contenders, who included last year's champion Michelle Finn.

However, Healy looked more comfortable in the closing stages - with this year's European and Commonwealth Games 1500m silver medallist Mageean having lost her right shoe early on the final lap.

Healy and McElhinney to run U23 races in Turin

Healy got the jump on Mageean on the last climb and extended her advantage on the downhill run to the finish to come home in 27 minutes and five seconds.

Finn took third with Strabane-based Letterkenny AC athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn in fourth, which could also secure her a place in Turin.

Despite her senior triumph, Healy plans to run the under-23 race in Italy and on the evidence of Sunday, should improve on her fifth place in Dublin last December.

Nick Griggs finished two seconds ahead of Dean Casey in a thrilling junior men's battle

Tyrone 17-year-old Griggs produced another classy run to finish two seconds ahead of Ennis runner Casey.

The Clare lad had attempted to break the field with a bold front-running display but was unable to shake off Griggs, who stayed with him, before making his decisive move with 400m left to retain his title.

Both helped Ireland clinch under-20 team silver in Dublin last year when the hosts were an agonising one point behind Britain.

Casey and Griggs - affected by a stitch - were 13th and 16th in the individual race in the Irish capital and like Healy, their form in Rosapenna suggests significantly improved performances are on the cards in northern Italy.

Cork man McElhinney avenged his defeat by Tonosa 12 months ago to clinch a four-second victory in the senior men's race with Peter Lynch third and Efrem Gidey, a superb sixth in the 10,000m at the European Championships in August, booking his spot in Turin by taking fourth.

Like Healy, McElhinney also plans to remain in the under-23 grade in Italy after finishing individual runner-up last year, which helped Ireland clinch a memorable team gold on home territory.

Oregon native Anika Thompson travelled from the US to clinch the junior women's title and can now look forward to her Ireland debut next month.