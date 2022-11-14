Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Fraser-Pryce's team-mate Elaine Thompson-Herah (left), who took bronze in the World Championship 100m, won last year's award

Jamaican sprinter Shelley-Anne Fraser-Pryce is among the finalists for the Women's World Athlete of Year.

The 100m world champion is joined by American 400m hurdles gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin and Venezuelan triple jump world record holder Yulimar Rojas.

Peruvian race walk double champion Kimberly Garcia and Nigerian 100m hurdles gold medallist Tobi Amusan make up the shortlist.

The winner will be announced by World Athletics in December.

Tobi Amusan

Nigeria's Amusan has dominated in the women's 100m hurdles this year, setting a world record time of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July, before taking gold in the final.

The 25-year-old is also the current Diamond League, Commonwealth and African 100m hurdles champion

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth world 100m title as she strengthened her claim to be regarded as the best women's sprinter of all time.

The Jamaican, 35, also ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m of 10.62 seconds at the Diamond League in Monaco, in a season which yielded a record seven sub-10.70 times.

Kimberly Garcia

Garcia also won 20km bronze at the Race Walking Team Championships in Oman in March

Garcia won Peru's first ever World Championship medal when she took gold in the 20km race walk.

The 29-year-old also set a South American record of two hours, 39 minutes and 16 seconds as she won the 35km race to become a double world champion.

Sydney McLaughlin

America's McLaughlin broke her own world record as she won world 400m hurdles gold in 50.68 seconds.

The 23-year-old's performance took almost three-quarters of a second off her previous best time at a championship where she also took gold in the 4x400m.

Yulimar Rojas

Rojas set a new world record of 15.74m as she took gold in the triple jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

The Venezuelan, 27, then claimed a third straight outdoor world title in the event, winning gold in Eugene, Oregon in July.