Morocco's Taoufik Allam picked up his pace considerably in the second half of Sunday's Dublin race to clinch a dominant men's victory

Allam, 33, clocked two hours 11 minutes 30 seconds which left him two minutes 29 seconds ahead of Ethiopian runner-up Ashenafi Boja.

Muluneh, 25, won in 2:28.32 which was one minute four seconds clear of Ethiopia's Hawi Alemu Negeri.

The concurrently run Irish national titles went to Celbridge's Martin Hoare and Clonmel athlete Courtney McGuire.

Sunday's race, which featured more than 25,000 runners, was the first staging of the Dublin Marathon since 2019 with the Covid-19 global pandemic forcing the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

Tipperary woman McGuire was the third women's finisher behind the two Africans as she held off Strabane-based Ann-Marie McGlynn for the Irish title by clocking 2:32.52, which left her 55 seconds ahead of the Offaly-born athlete, with Belfast athlete Gladys Ganiel third in the national championship as she crossed the line in 2:42.17.

Ukraine's 2015 and 2017 Dublin women's winner Nataliya Lehonkova, who led after reaching six miles in 33:09, had to settle for fifth overall in 2:35.30.

Hoare clinched the Irish men's title with his time of 2:20.22 which left him seventh overall, with Conor Gallagher from the St Malachy's club in Belfast, the second Irishman across the line as he placed eighth overall in 2:22.57.

2013 overall men's winner Sean Hehir completed the podium positions in the national event as he was ninth in 2:24.19.

Kildare's Patrick Monahan continued his domination of the wheelchair race in Dublin as he took a sixth victory in his fastest ever time in the Irish capital with a 1:37.31 clocking.

Monahan's first Dublin win in 2014 began a run of four successive triumphs and he also took victory during the last staging of the event in 2019.

Moroccan Allam, 33, reached halfway in the men's race in 1:07:03 alongside runner-up Boja and another Ethiopian Birhanu Teshome, who eventually placed third in 2:14.26.

The trio remained together at 30km but Allam then made a decisive move which gave him a lead of one minute 43 seconds over Boja by the the 40km mark.

Allam continued to increase his advantage over the closing mile as his second half was almost three minutes faster than his opening 21kms.