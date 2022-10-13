Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Noah Lyles (left), Eliud Kipchoge (centre) and Grant Holloway (right)

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among the 10 nominees for World Athletics' Men's Athlete of the Year award.

American duo Grant Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, and 200m world champion Noah Lyles are also nominated.

Five athletes will be shortlisted in November before the winner is announced in December.

Norway's Karsten Warholm was the winner of the 2021 award after his 400m Olympic gold in Tokyo.

It has been another remarkable year for Kenyan runner Kipchoge, who improved his marathon world record time to two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

Kipchoge was nominated last year, as was Mondo Duplantis, who is long listed in 2022 after becoming both indoor and outdoor world pole vault champion.

Sweden's Duplantis also became Diamond League and European champion and improved his world record to 6.20m indoors, and then 6.21m outdoors, as he continues to dominate men's pole vaulting.

Holloway and Lyles both enjoyed stellar years, earning World Championship golds on American soil in Eugene, Oregon in July.

Holloway became world indoor 60m hurdles champion and won the Diamond League 110m hurdles title, while Lyles ran a national 200m record of 19.31 seconds to move to third on the world all-time list.

Also on the long list are Slovenia's world discus champion Kristjan Ceh, Brazilian 400m world champion Alison dos Santos and Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali, following his steeplechase title in Eugene.

World 5000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, world javelin champion Anderson Peters and world triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo complete the list.

Men's Athlete of the Year longlist:

Kristjan Ceh (SLO)

Alison dos Santos (BRA)

Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR)

Grant Holloway (USA)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

Noah Lyles (USA)

Anderson Peters (GRN)

Pedro Pichardo (POR)