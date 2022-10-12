Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson are among the 10 nominees for World Athletics' Women's Athlete of the Year award.

World 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Kenya's 1500m world champion Faith Kipyegon are also on the list.

Five athletes will be shortlisted in November before the winner is announced in December.

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah won last year's award.

It has been a stand-out year for 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title and ran the fourth-fastest women's 100m in history when she clocked 10.62 seconds.

Her compatriot Jackson is the world 200m champion and ran a world-leading 21.45secs to move to second on the all-time list.

The United States' Sydney McLaughlin, who was shortlisted for last year's award, is also in contention after breaking the world 400m hurdles record with 51.41secs at the US Championships and further improving the world record to 50.68 to win the world title.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who is the world 100m hurdles champion, also made the cut along with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, who was on the shortlist last year but has since improved her world record to 15.74m at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

World shot put champion Chase Ealey, world 20km and 35km race walk champion Kimberly Garcia and world indoor high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh are also on the list of nominees.

Women's Athlete of the Year longlist:

Tobi Amusan (Ngr)

Chase Ealey (US)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jam)

Kimberly Garcia (Per)

Shericka Jackson (Jam)

Faith Kipyegon (Ken)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukr)

Sydney McLaughlin (US)

Yulimar Rojas (Ven)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bah)