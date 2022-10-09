Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain were stripped of the silver medal they won in the 4x100m relay at the 2020 Olympics

British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months after he tested positive for two banned substances at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, he has been cleared of intentionally taking banned drugs by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 28-year-old's ban is backdated to the date of his failed test, 6 August 2021, and will end on 5 June 2023.

Britain was stripped of it's Olympic men's 4x100m silver medal after Ujah tested positive for Ostarine and S-23.

The AIU and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled that the sprinter's anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was not intentional and was instead a result of his ingestion of a contaminated supplement.

The applicable two-year period of ineligibility was reduced by two months on account of Ujah's prompt admittance of the violation.

"In this case, after a thorough examination of the facts, we were satisfied that Mr Ujah did indeed ingest a contaminated supplement, but he was unable to demonstrate that he was entitled to any reduction in the applicable period of ineligibility based on his level of fault," said AIU Head Brett Clothier.

Clothier added: "Taking supplements is risky for athletes as they can be contaminated or even adulterated with prohibited substances.

"Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100 per cent certain before putting anything into their body. If there's the slightest doubt, leave it out."

At the time of the positive test, Ujah said he had "unknowingly consumed a contaminated substance" and the situation is one he would "regret for the rest of my life".

Ujah apologised to his 4x100m relay team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, after Britain was stripped of a medal at a summer or winter Games for only the third time.

Ostarine and S-23 are Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS) and the UK Anti-Doping website states Ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to Testosterone.

The ruling by the AIU and WADA means Ujah will return to competition in time for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest next August.