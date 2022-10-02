Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan and Callum Hawkins secured home victories at the Great Scottish Run.

Commonwealth champion McColgan won the women's 10k in 30 minutes 18 seconds, more than six minutes ahead of Lesley Bell, with Ruth Joss third.

Fellow Scot Hawkins won the men's half marathon in 1:03:35 ahead of Adam Craig and Callum's brother Derek.

Irish athlete Michelle Finn won the women's half marathon in 1:12:33 and Lewis Hannigan won the men's 10k.

The Scotsman crossed the finish line in 29:33.

There was another Scottish winner in the women's wheelchair 10k, with Sammi Kinghorn's time of 26:40 more than two minutes faster than closest rival and compatriot Mel Woods.

Luke Deighton beat Kyle Brotherton to first place in the men's wheelchair 10k.