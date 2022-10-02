Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Yalemzerf Yehualaw first ran an elite marathon in April

Kenya's Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw won their maiden London Marathon titles with breakaway victories in the elite men's and women's races.

Just six months after making her debut over the distance, 23-year-old Yehualaw finished in two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds - the third fastest women's London Marathon time in history.

Kipruto then won the men's race in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after pushing away from the rest of the field with about five kilometres to go.

Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase was second, crossing the line 33 seconds later, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium completing the podium.

With four miles to go in the women's race, Yehualaw broke clear of a group of four with the chasing 2021 champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya unable to reel her in.

That breakaway included an astonishing 4:43 mile split on mile 24.

Jepkosgei finished second, 41 seconds back, with Ethiopian Alemu Megertu placing third.

This year's London Marathon marks the third and final time it will take place in October - moved because of the Covid-19 pandemic - with the race returning to its traditional spring date in 2023.

The races were officially started by England's Euro 2022 champions Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott - the latter no stranger to the event after winning the Mini Marathon back in 2001.

Looming rail strikes and a string of high-profile withdrawals - including Mo Farah and women's world record holder Brigid Kosgei - hit the marathon in race week, while Britain's Charlotte Purdue was one of several athletes to pull out on Sunday morning through illness.

But with the forecasted rain holding off, some 42,000 runners have taken to the streets of London for the 26.2 mile route from Greenwich to the finish line on the Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace.

Paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death in September, the British Army Band played the national anthem prior to the start of the elite men's race and mass start.