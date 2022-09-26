Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir has won two major titles in 2022

Commonwealth champions Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan and world champion Jake Wightman have been short-listed for Scottish Athlete of the Year.

McColgan won this year's 10,000m in Birmingham while Muir won the 1500m title and retained her European crown.

Jake Wightman, Commonwealth bronze medallist in the 1500m, took gold in his event at the World Championships.

Sean Frame, Sammi Kinghorn and Melanie Woods are the Scottish Para Athlete of the Year nominees.

Fare was a silver medallist in the T54 marathon and Kinghorn won bronze in the T54 1500m, the event in which Woods finished fourth on her Commonwealth debut.

The Scottish Athletics awards will take place on 29 October, with under-20 athlete, under-17 athlete and masters athlete of the year also being announced.