Kipchoge claimed his fourth Berlin Marathon victory

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has broken his own men's marathon world record at Sunday's race in Berlin.

The 37-year-old Kenyan crossed the line in a time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds, to beat by 30 seconds his previous best, set four years ago in the German capital city.

He had previously taken one minute 20 seconds off compatriot Dennis Kimetto's 2014 record of 2:02.57 in Berlin.

Kipchoge had played down his chances of a world record in the build up.

On an overcast day in Berlin, Kipchoge, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, looked set at the halfway point to become the first runner to officially break the two-hour mark.

In Vienna in 2019, he become the first athlete to run the 26.2-mile distance in under two hours.

However, it was not recognised as the official marathon world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers.

