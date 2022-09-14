Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The 2021 event was the first full-scale London Marathon since the Covid pandemic

Participants in the mass participation event at next year's London Marathon will be able to register as non-binary, rather than male or female.

The change, which does not affect the elite races, will be a "significant step" in improving the race's inclusion said director Hugh Brasher.

"Changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the London Marathon for everyone," he added.

Boston Marathon announced a similar change earlier this week. external-link

The elite races and their prizes will continue to be divided into male and female categories only.

The 2023 London Marathon will return to its traditional springtime slot for the first time in four years when it takes place on Sunday 23 April.

The ballot for the 2023 event will open on Saturday 1 October, the day before 2022's race is held.

More than 350,000 people applied to run in the 2022 event after an estimated 80,000 took part in the 2021 event, virtually or in person.