Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ireland's Ciara Mageean (second from left) produced another impressive 1500m run in Zurich as she finished second behind Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon

Ciara Mageean produced another strong run to finish second behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

After Mageean's Irish record of 3:56.63 as she won in Brussels last Friday, Thursday's race at the Weltklasse meeting was a slower tactical affair.

Kenyan Kipyegon, whose domination of the 1500m this year has included a second world title, won in 4:00.44.

Mageean finished 1.24 seconds behind with Britain's Laura Muir in fifth.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishwoman came in 0.05 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's third-placed Freweyni Hailu whose compatriot Diribe Welteji clocked 4:01.79 which left her ahead of European and Commonwealth Games champion Muir [4:02.31].

Commonwealth Games and European Championships silver medallist Mageean broke Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish record in Brussels last Friday when she bettered four minutes for the first time to hold off Muir, who had beaten her to win gold in both Birmingham and Munich last month.

Another fast race had been expected in Zurich but with US pacemaker Allie Wilson completing the first lap in a comparatively pedestrian 64.23 seconds and then reaching 800m in 2:11.38, it soon became clear Kipyegon - who posted the second quickest 1500m in history last month in Monaco with 3:50.37 clocking - was going to be happy to settle for victory at the end of a long season.

Mageean was in second spot at the bell behind Kipyegon and regained that position on the closing straight after Hailu had moved ahead of her on the back straight.