60,000 runners are expected to take part this year

Great North Run 2022 Date : 11 September Time: 10:00 BST Route: Newcastle to South Shields Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The Great North Run will take place on Sunday as scheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It will be held in a "subdued" form as a mark of respect to the Royal Family.

"The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people," said race organisers.

"This year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen."

A total of 60,000 people have entered the 41st running of the world's biggest half marathon.

"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated £25m in much-needed charitable donations - a fitting tribute to the Queen who lived her life in service to the country and its people," added the organisers.

"We would encourage runners to communicate their respect for the Queen in any way they feel appropriate, and look forward to welcoming runners from all over the UK and the world to the North East this weekend."

The wheelchair races start at 10:15 BST, the women's race at 10:20 and the visually impaired race at 10:22. The men's race gets under way at 10:45, the same time as the club and fun runners.

The BBC's live coverage will start at 10:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The first UK Athletics 5K Road Championships, due to take place in Newcastle on Friday, as well as the Junior and Mini Great North Run, scheduled for Saturday, were postponed.

Who is competing?

After a change to last year's route to make it Covid safe, the Great North Run returns to its normal 13.1 mile Newcastle to South Shields route.

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion, and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, the world record holder and reigning world half marathon champion, are both competing in the men's race.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder for the 5,000m and 10,000m, has pulled out because of injury.

But Britain's Marc Scott, who won last year's race, will be running.

In the women's race, Kenya's defending champion Hellen Obiri lines up against her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, as well as Ethiopian duo Hiwot Gebrekidan and Almaz Ayana.

British interest will come in the form of Charlotte Purdue, who finished third last year, and Jess Piasecki, who competed in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo.

Seven-time champion and course record holder David Weir heads the men's wheelchair race while Samantha Kinghorn, Hannah Cockroft and 2021 champion Shelly Woods all compete in the women's wheelchair race.

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has been named as the honorary starter.

Great North Run coverage details

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - 10:00-14:00

BBC One - 10:00-11:30

BBC Two - 11:30-12:15

Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.