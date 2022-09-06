Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson, Jake Wightman and Laura Muir will seek to take home Diamond League titles

Diamond League Final Date s: 7-8 September Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday.

The 2022 Diamond League reaches its conclusion this week with two days of finals at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich.

After 12 qualifying meetings across four continents, six Diamond League champions will be crowned in Switzerland on Wednesday and a further 26 on Thursday.

Both days will be broadcast live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Wightman, Hodgkinson & Muir among GB stars in action

After a busy season featuring three major events, 11 British athletes will compete in Zurich, with 10 of them in action on Thursday.

Amy-Eloise Markovc is the only Briton in action on Wednesday, having qualified for the women's 5,000m final.

Leading the British charge on Thursday, world 1500m champion Jake Wightman competes in the men's 800m final having triumphed in the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.

European 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will seek to retain the women's title she won last year.

European and Commonwealth champion Laura Muir will have to overcome Ciara Mageean, the Irish athlete who beat her last week, and world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya in the women's 1500m final.

Jake Heyward and Josh Kerr will take on Olympic and European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1500m.

Matthew Hudson-Smith will look to finish his season by adding the 400m title to his season's haul of world bronze, Commonwealth silver and European gold.

Reece Prescod and Daryll Neita will be in the 100m finals, while Beth Dobbin takes part in the 200m final and Lorraine Ugen the long jump final.

Fraser-Pryce v Jackson set to light up Zurich

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is targeting a fifth career Diamond League title as she takes on fellow Jamaican and World Championship medallist Shericka Jackson in the 100m.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, was beaten by Jackson in their last race but the five-time world champion has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Jackson will be aiming for a Diamond League double as she also lines up in the women's 200m - the event she won in style at the World Championships.

Sweden's world, Olympic and European pole vault champion Armand Duplantis will seek to make amends after a rare defeat in Brussels last week.

American rivals Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton bring the meeting to a close when they go head to head in the men's 200m at 21:00 BST.

What's at stake?

Athletes have earned points at 12 series meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline.

Champions will be awarded a diamond trophy, £26,000 ($30,000) in prize money and a wildcard for the World Championships.

BBC coverage times

Wednesday, 7 September

The first six titles will take place in Sechselautenplatz - one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich.

A temporary track and arena will host both shot put competitions and 5,000m finals as well as the women's pole vault and men's high jump.

16:30-18:00 - BBC Two

16:30-19:00 - Uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

18:00-19:00 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 8 September

A total of 26 finals take place.

18:00-20:00 - BBC Two

18:00-21:00 - Uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

20:00-21:00 - BBC Three

Friday, 9 September

08:05 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button (looped repeat)

23:15 - 17:10 - BBC Red Button (looped repeat)

