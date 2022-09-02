Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scotland's Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has withdrawn from next month's London Marathon beause of a medical issue.

The 31-year-old has been having reactions to taking on fuel during long practice runs.

The issue has been identified as rebound hypoglycemia, which effects endurance athletes and leads to reduced blood sugar levels.

McColgan is now hoping to make her debut in next year's London Marathon.

"When I do race my first marathon I want to be in the very best condition," said McColgan, who is racing in The Big Half in London on Sunday.

"When we started preparing for London earlier this year, it was clear something wasn't right on my long runs.

"Refuelling in a marathon is such an important part of the race to get right, so I have been practising this during my long runs and very quickly I've been experiencing spells of dizziness that have really affected me.

"I was relieved to learn it is not uncommon in athletes. I'm grateful to have a really supportive team around me who are working to find a fuelling solution for this issue and I'm confident that we will have done so in time for me to prepare properly for the 2023 London Marathon."

McColgan's mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996. This year's race takes place on Sunday, 2 October.