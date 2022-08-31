Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Decathlete Ben Gregory has represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games

Decathlete Ben Gregory has taken his first breaths without assistance since being involved in a serious bike crash.

The 31-year-old has been in a coma since the incident last month, which left him with a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain.

But his partner, Naomi Heffernan, said on social media that Gregory has taken "his first breaths on his own without the use of a machine".

Heffernan added that Gregory "will begin to come out of his coma".

In people with a high risk for additional brain damage due to swelling or continuous seizures, a medically induced coma is a lifesaving treatment, although it has not been confirmed whether Gregory was placed in one after the crash or if his coma was as an initial result of his injuries.

Heffernan has also praised the swift response of the air ambulance crew who attended the incident, saying that their actions had given Gregory "a fighting chance".

Gregory has represented Great Britain, is a multiple Welsh champion and competed at three Commonwealth Games.

In October 2020 Gregory escaped serious injury in another bike crash.

His bike was involved in a collision with a car in London and at the time he credited wearing a helmet as the reason he was able to walk away from the incident.

Gregory, who outside athletics works as a model and personal trainer, was a promising youth rugby union player who was on the books at the London Wasps Academy before studying at Loughborough University, but ultimately opted for a sporting career in athletics.