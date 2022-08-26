Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Yelemzerf Yehualaw appeared to have set a new world record at last year's Antrim Coast Half Marathon but a course measuring error meant the time was not ratified

Antrim Coast Half Marathon Venue: Larne Date: Sunday, 28 August Start: 09:00 BST Coverage: Live from 08:45 on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Northern Ireland website

Yalemzerf Yehualaw returns to the Antrim Coast Half Marathon a year after seemingly breaking the women's world record only to learn weeks later that the course had been 54 metres short.

Race director James McIlroy is guaranteeing there will be no repeat of last year's hiccup which meant the Ethiopian's time could not be ratified.

"You don't want to blame Covid but it certainly was a factor," says McIlroy.

"The protocol is to measure the course twice but we were unable to do that.

"We couldn't get anyone to fly here before the race to do the measurement [because of the Covid situation] so we had to do it post the race.

"The frustration is that with 50 metres short, if you add 10 seconds on, 65% of the elite race would still have run a personal best and Yalemzerf would still have been the first woman to run under 64 minutes.

"But she's back again in good shape and the course is ratified and measured correctly."

Course even faster this year - McIlroy

Indeed, McIlroy believes course tweaks this year could lead to Yalemzerf going even faster than the 63 minutes and 44 seconds she clocked last year - although the 23-year-old will have to go some to break the world mark of 62:52 set by compatriot Letesenbet Gidey in Valencia last October.

Yalemzerf's own time of 63:51 set as she finished runner-up that day remains the second fastest time in history but the 59 seconds to Gidey's world mark is a huge amount - even in half marathon terms.

McIlroy admits the UK all-comers half marathon record of 65:52 set by Kenyan Edith Chelimo in Cardiff five years ago will be a more realistic target for Yalemzerf and several of other leading ladies.

"We think we've made the course even faster," added former Great Britain Olympic 800m athlete McIlroy.

"We've taken out the section in the harbour so we've taken out one tight turn and going around the roundabout clockwise instead of anti-clockwise should also help the athletes."

While Yalemzerf, 23, will be a strong favourite, the presence of her compatriots and training partners Tsehay Gemechu [PB 65:08] and Gete Alemayehu [PB 66:37] should ensure that she has competitive company in the early stages as opposed to merely her male pacemakers.

Last year, Yehualaw finished more than six minutes ahead of Kenyan runner-up Vane Nyanamba.

Jemal Yimer will aim to repeat his men's victory from last year in Sunday's race which starts and finishes in Larne

2021 men's winner Jemal Yimer is also back in the Larne field and will again be the man to beat give his outstanding personal best of 58:33 set in 2018, which is 49 seconds quicker than the next fastest competitor, compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew.

Yimer was three seconds outside Sir Mo Farah's course record of 60:27 set in 2020 when he triumphed 12 months ago.

Akalnew finished one second behind his compatriot 12 months ago and is again back in the field along with last year's third placer Shadrack Kimining of Kenya.

With the field also including sub-60 minute men Ethiopians Huseydin Mohamed and Gizealew Ayana, organiser McIlroy is very optimistic that the one-hour barrier will be broken for the first time on Irish soil, with Geoffrey Kamworor's UK all-comers mark of 59:10 from 2016 possibly also in danger.

Englishman Marc Scott finished only five seconds behind Yimer in fourth spot 12 months ago and will be joined in the field by fellow British Olympian Callum Hawkins, whose has a half marathon best of exactly 60 minutes.

With Ireland's Tokyo competitor Stephen Scullion a late withdrawal from Sunday's race, Irish male hopefuls David Mansfield and Paul O'Donnell will both be aiming to improve their respective personal best of 63:23 and 63:37.

The women's event could see a good domestic battle for top-10 finishes between Emma Mitchell, Fionnuala Ross and Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games competitor this summer, Hannah Irwin.

The Eamonn Christie-coached Mitchell is the fifth fastest in the women's field on lifetime bests behind the African contingent with a 72:28 mark set in Valencia in 2019, while Ross has clocked 73:08 and Irwin 73:23.

The mass race in the event which starts and finishes in Larne will have around 6,000 competitors with McIlroy delighted to report "entrants from 19 countries this year".