Mageean (right) finished second to Laura Muir (left) in both the Commonwealth and European final

Ciara Mageean says it has been a "special summer" for her after claiming silver medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships in the space of two weeks.

The Portaferry runner earned silver for Northern Ireland in the 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Mageean then backed that up by securing silver for Ireland at the Euros, finishing behind Laura Muir in both.

"I'm pretty tired right now," Mageean told Sportsound Extra Time.

"Friday [at the Europeans] was fantastic. In many ways, it was a replication of what happened at the Commonwealth Games. I knew going into that race that Laura Muir was the woman to beat so I set out to do that.

"I think I came a bit closer this time in comparison to the Commonwealths, but it was a similar race in many ways."

Mageean, who clocked 4:04.14 and 4:02.56 in the Commonwealth and European finals respectively, added: "I towed the line knowing that I needed to get the best out of myself and I knew Laura was going to kick for home quite a bit out, which she did.

"I stuck to her like a shadow for as long as I could but she just had a bit more in the legs than I did.

"But to come through with a silver medal at the European Champs, so close to winning the medal at the Commonwealths because it was a quick turnaround for both the body and the mind, I'm very happy to bring a silver medal home to Northern Ireland and a silver home to Ireland.

"It's been a special summer for me."

Mageean and Olympic silver medallist Muir have been competing against each other for years and shared a heartwarming moment on the track after the European final in Munich as they clasped hands while attempting to catch their breath.

Mageean says she feels an affinity with her opponents as they understand the "burdens" and "pressures" that come with the life of a professional athlete.

"Nobody knows the journey I'm on as well as the girls I tow the line with," added Mageean.

"It can be lonely, it can be tough. It's a huge privilege to be a professional athlete and representing my country at the highest level is something I'm so honoured to do, but it comes with its burdens and its pressures.

"I've been fortunate to race Laura on many occasions. I became good friends with her over the years, competing against one another at camps, heading out for a coffee and I'm often the only Irish person on some of the races, so Laura and Jemma [Reekie] her training partner are always gracious to take me in.

Mageean says she feels a "special bond" with Laura Muir

"I get on really well with them. I leave everything out on the track and if someone beats me on the day, I'll shake their hand. I'm delighted to see the girls I race against do so well.

"As a group of people, we're always pushing each other and we do want to see each other do well. To see Laura Muir compete at the top of our sport for so many years, I'm delighted to see her win some of those global medals she's been getting."

"I cheered her on every step of the way at the Olympic final last year and was delighted that she got a medal and sent her a message saying 'I'm so happy for you'.

"That's the beauty. I can switch it. I can be a fierce competitor on the track but also be a nice human being after it. Myself and Laura probably have a special little bond being Irish and Scottish so it's nice to have that."

Mageean, who says she has her "sights set" on breaking Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish record at 1500m, hopes to compete in two upcoming Diamond League meetings before possibly finishing her season with the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York on 11 September.

Listen to the full Sportsound Extra Time interview with Ciara Mageean on BBC Sounds