European Championships: Ireland's Mark English claims 800m bronze medal in Munich
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Ireland's Mark English has secured a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.
The Letterkenny man finished Sunday's final in a time of 1:45.19 to add to the European bronze he won in 2014.
Great Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver behind Spain's Mariano Garcia in a close finish.
The bronze for English was a second medal of the week for Ireland after Ciara Mageean's 1500m silver.