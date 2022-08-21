Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ireland's Mark English has secured a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

The Letterkenny man finished Sunday's final in a time of 1:45.19 to add to the European bronze he won in 2014.

Great Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver behind Spain's Mariano Garcia in a close finish.

The bronze for English was a second medal of the week for Ireland after Ciara Mageean's 1500m silver.