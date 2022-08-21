Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman could not quite catch Mariano Garcia in the final sprint

Great Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver behind Spain's Mariano Garcia in a close finish to the men's 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

Wightman, 28, clocked a season's best one minute 44.91 seconds in the two-lap race to cross the line just 0.06secs behind Garcia.

It completed a sweep of major medals for Wightman this summer, following his Commonwealth 1500m bronze.

Ireland's Mark English clinched bronze.

In July, Wightman became the first Briton to win the men's 1500m world title since Steve Cram in 1983.

However, he admitted he struggled to refocus following that success and said he was "relieved" to earn bronze for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in early August.

Despite initially planning to go for three major 1500m medals this summer, he subsequently chose to switch to the 800m in Munich as a way to "refresh".

The Briton ran a smart race on Sunday and was well positioned at the start of the final straight, but did not quite have enough to overhaul Garcia in the closing stages.

More to follow.