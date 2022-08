Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson holds both the women's indoor and outdoor British 800m records

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women's 800m at the European Championships.

Hodgkinson, 20, moved to the front with 200m remaining and took victory in one minute 59.04 seconds in Munich.

It is a second European title for Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hodgkinson, who won indoor 800m gold as a teenager in 2021.

France's Renelle Lamote took silver ahead of Poland's Anna Wielgosz.

Fellow Briton Jemma Reekie, the only athlete to attempt to follow Hodgkinson in the closing stages, faded out of the medal places to finish fifth in 2:00.31, as Alex Bell crossed the line sixth (2:00.68) and Ireland's Louise Shanahan was eighth (2:01.64).

"I think you can tell I was very happy to come here and finally get on top of the podium," Hodgkinson told BBC Sport.

"There is a great team around me that has helped me all season. It has been a hard year mentally but we've made it to the end with a gold and two silvers, so I'm really happy."

Asked how she has refocused after each championship, Hodgkinson said her desire for gold has driving her.

"Trying to get that gold definitely helped," she said. "I think it's just about trying to forget and move on from it. Now I can go home with three medals, I couldn't be happier.

"I still have a world indoor medal that I don't have yet and I still have a lot of silvers, so we're going to try and get some golds. I've still got a long way to go."

Hodgkinson lost out to American Olympic champion Athing Mu by 0.08 seconds at the World Championships in Eugene in July, before she was denied gold by Kenya's Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a fortnight ago.

But they remain the only two athletes to beat the Briton over the two-lap race this year after she executed her plan to perfection at Munich's Olympiastadion.

Reekie, 24, who was beaten to Olympic bronze by 0.09s last summer, suffered after trying to follow Hodkinson - who eased clear to ensure a perfect end to her season.

