Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women's 800m at the European Championships.

Hodgkinson, 20, moved to the front with 200m remaining and took victory in one minute 59.04 seconds in Munich.

It is a second European title for Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hodgkinson, who won indoor 800m gold as a teenager in 2021.

France's Renelle Lamote took silver ahead of Poland's Anna Wielgosz.

Fellow Briton Jemma Reekie, the only athlete to attempt to follow Hodgkinson in the closing stages, faded out of the medal places to finish fifth in 2:00.31, as Britain's Alex Bell crossed in sixth (2:00.68) and Ireland's Louise Shanahan was eighth (2:01.64).

"I think you can tell I was very happy to come here and finally get on top of the podium," said Hodgkinson, who pointed to the sky with a beaming smile as she crossed the finish line.

"There is a great team around me that has helped me all season. It has been a hard year mentally but we've made it to the end with a gold and two silvers, so I'm really happy."

Asked how she has refocused after each championship, Hodgkinson said her desire for gold has driven her.

"Trying to get that gold definitely helped," she said. "I think it's just about trying to forget and move on from it. Now I can go home with three medals, I couldn't be happier.

"I still have a world indoor medal that I don't have yet and I still have a lot of silvers, so we're going to try and get some golds. I've still got a long way to go."

Ambitious Hodgkinson 'wants to be a legend'

Keely Hodgkinson holds both the women's indoor and outdoor British 800m records

Hodgkinson lost out to American Olympic champion Athing Mu by 0.08 seconds at the World Championships in Eugene in July, before she was denied gold by Kenya's Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a fortnight ago.

But they remain the only two athletes to beat the Briton over the two-lap race this year after she executed her plan to perfection at Munich's Olympiastadion.

Reekie, 24, who was beaten to Olympic bronze by 0.09secs last summer, suffered after trying to follow Hodgkinson - who pulled away down the home straight to ensure a perfect end to her season.

The Wigan athlete broke Kelly Holmes' 26-year British record as she won Olympic silver in Tokyo in a breakthrough 2021, a year that also saw her claim the British and Diamond League 800m titles in addition to her European indoor success.

She opened her 2022 season by producing a British indoor record - and the fastest indoor 800m performance by a woman in 20 years - at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in February.

Hoping to challenge for major international titles, Hodgkinson was forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Indoor Championships with a quad injury in March.

But she has responded to that setback with three superb performances - with this final run after an exhausting summer delivering the gold she desperately wanted.

Hodgkinson is trained by Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, the 2010 silver medallist who was watching from the BBC studio.

"I'm so relieved for her," said Meadows. "She's ambitious. She wants to be a legend of the sport. She wants to win everything multiple times. Aged 20, she has the time to do that.

"This is her moment. She knows how fickle sport can be. She could get injured, the next person could come through - as Moraa did at the Commonwealths. She is going to take every opportunity she can right now."