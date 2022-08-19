Collecting two European medals, after her Commonwealth Games double, is the "best bonus I could ever ask for," says Eilish McColgan.

The 31-year-old Scot added 5,000m bronze to her 10,000m silver in Munich.

Earlier this month, she won Commonwealth 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver in Birmingham.

"I'd love to have come away with a European title, but, realistically, that was all my body could give," she told BBC Scotland.

"It's been such an intense 15 days. I just hung on for dear life for that bronze medal.

"In all honesty, the Commonwealth Games was the one I wanted the most. It's special. We don't get to represent Scotland very often. Even more so with it being in the UK in front of friends and family and with my mum having achieved the same feat.

"Everything after that has been a bonus. The best bonus I could ever ask for. It's been a dream season."

McColgan's second medal in Munich came as she finished behind Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Turkey's 10,000m champion Yasemin Can.

"Coming off the emotional high of the Commonwealth Games, it was more mentally tiring - the lack of sleep and everything that came with it," she said. "The media attention was new to me.

"There's not been time for it to sink in yet, but when the season ends I'm sure I'll look back and be proud.

"I always knew it was possible, but you need so many things to align on the day. I knew the fitness was there and I had good opportunities to medal but it's been quite an up and down year, with Covid, laryngitis, a hamstring niggle.

"This is probably one of my last serious championships on the track as I look towards the roads and I wanted medals. Records are nice but you can't hold them in your hands."

'Olympic 2024 marathon main target now'

McColgan warmed up for Birmingham with top-11 finishes in both her events at the World Championships in July, but she is not thinking of a rest just yet.

"On Monday we go straight into our altitude camp, preparing for the London Big Half on 4 September, then hopefully the London Marathon (2 October)," she explained.

"It's been quite an overwhelming few weeks for me, so I need to be sensible. The Paris 2024 marathon is my main goal and it's all about building knowledge and experience.

"I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger, always wanting to push, never knowing when to hold back - or stop. A lot of athletes probably fall into the same trap.

"Now I train a lot smarter and I'm stronger than I've ever been, physically and mentally."