Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Neita, centre, was beaten to the line by champion Gina Luckenkemper and Mujinga Kambundji in Tuesday's 100m final

Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action.

The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp.

Neita said she made the decision "after competing at three Championships this summer and to prepare for the remainder of the season".

She won 100m bronze at the Commonwealth Games earlier in August.

Neita also reached the semi-finals of July's World Championships in Oregon where she was the fastest athlete not to make the final with a 10.97-second run, and also won the British title ahead of team-mate Dina Asher-Smith in Manchester in June.

She admitted after the Commonwealth Games final, where she ran 11.07 seconds after clocking a personal best 10.90 seconds in the semis, that she had to work on delivering her best performance when medals are on the line.

Jodie Williams is the only Briton to progress to the 200m semi-finals after Beth Dobbin was disqualified for a false start.

Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Asher-Smith and Neita formed the British quartet for the 4x100m final in Oregon. Bianca Williams, who was part of the England team in Birmingham in Asher-Smith's absence, could step in once more for Friday's heats following Neita's absence.