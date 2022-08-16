Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olatunde reacts to qualifying for the final

Israel Olatunde has become the first Irish athlete to reach the final 100m final at the European Championships.

The Dundalk athlete finished second in the third heat in Munich, behind Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, in a time of 10.20.

Joining him and Jacobs in the final are Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod, Chituru Ali, Jan Volko and Mouhamadou Fall.

The 100m decider will take place later on Tuesday evening.