Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich.

A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves.

Italy's Jacobs ran 9.95 seconds to beat British defending champion Zharnel Hughes (9.99) to the men's title.

Team-mate Jeremiah Azu ran a personal best 10.13 to take bronze.

Neita clocked 11.00 as Germany's Gina Luckenkemper (10.99) delivered a hugely popular home victory ahead of Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji in a photo finish.

Earlier, Briton Jacob Fincham-Dukes clinched his first major championship medal as he won silver in the men's long jump at the Olympiastadion.

The 25-year-old produced a season-best leap of 8.06m - his best ever outdoor performance - as Greece's Olympic champion and world silver medallist Miltiadis Tentoglou jumped 8.52m to defend his European title.

More to follow.