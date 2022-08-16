Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ireland's Ciara Mageean was the front-runner in her 1500m heat in Munich

Ciara Mageean comfortably progressed to Friday's 1500m final at the European Championships after finishing second in her heat on Tuesday morning.

The Portaferry athlete, who was back in action nine days after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games, clocked a season best time of 4:03.03 in Munich.

Mageean took an early lead and stayed near the front until she was passed by Sofia Ennaoui on the home straight.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Laura Muir won the other heat.

Mageaan said before the championships that she was "in the shape of my life" and it was a impressive run in Germany.

The 30-year-old hopes to push Muir all the way again in Friday's final after their Games duel in Birmingham.

"Laura's a phenomenal athlete and beat me on the day, but I feel I can get closer and run better," said Mageean.

"Nobody is unbeatable and I certainly believe that Laura is not unbeatable."

Meanwhile, Rhasidat Adeleke is through to the women's 400m final after finishing third in her semi-final in a time of 51.08.

Chris O'Donnell missed on the men's 400m final and coming in fifth in his semi-final in 45.73.

Three-time Olympian Brendan Boyce finished 10th in the men's 35km walk, crossing in 2:38:03.