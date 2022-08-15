Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's Eilish McColgan took women's 10,000m silver at the European Championships as Turkey's Yasemin Can claimed a superb win in Munich.

McColgan, 31, won her first major title as she triumphed in the event at the Commonwealth Games 12 days ago.

Having also finished second in the 5,000m at Birmingham 2022, the Scot earned another silver as she ran clear of Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Can kicked clear with seven laps to go to win in 30 minutes 32.57 seconds.

"I'm pleased. I'm obviously disappointed, I would have loved to become European champion tonight - but tired, tired legs," McColgan told BBC Sport.

"It was probably one of the craziest weeks of my life at the Commonwealth Games. Such a big high of emotion and not a lot of sleep. I found it tough to get myself up for it again today."

On also contesting the 5,000m in Munich, she added: "I think it is going to be tough. Two days' recovery to try and do it all again but this would be my last track race this season.

"I'll have a think about it, I'm sure I'll be back. I love racing. It's been a great season and to add another medal to that, I'd be more than proud."

Fellow Britons Samantha Harrison and Jessica Judd finished sixth and 10th respectively.

Germany lead the medal table with 10 golds after five days of competition, ahead of France (nine) and Great Britain (eight)

McColgan followed in the footsteps of her mother Liz - Commonwealth 10,000m champion in both 1986 and 1990 - as she recorded the biggest win of her career on 4 August.

In a hugely impressive season, McColgan also broke the European 10km, British half-marathon and Scottish 10,000m records earlier this year.

Though illness and injury hindered her World Championships medal aspirations in July, the 2018 European 5,000m silver medallist has returned to form emphatically - delivering one of the key moments of Birmingham 2022 as she out-kicked Kenyan Irene Cheptai in front of a packed Alexander Stadium.

In Munich's Olympiastadion, McColgan took it upon herself to increase the pace after a relaxed opening kilometre and by halfway only Can, defending champion Salpeter and Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen were able to remain in touch.

But Can, champion in 2016, made her stunning bid for gold with over a quarter of the race remaining, surging away from the competition to leave McColgan and Salpeter to chase.

While they could not close the gap, McColgan was able to move clear of Salpeter on the final lap, finishing in 30:41.05.

Earlier on Monday, Briton Scott Lincoln finished 10th in the men's shot put final while compatriot Sophie McKinna placed 12th in the women's event.

In the men's marathon, Germany's Richard Ringer produced a remarkable sprint finish in front of his home support to beat Israel's Maru Teferi to gold after 2:10:21.

Phil Sesemann was the highest-placed British athlete, finishing 17th in a season-best 2:15:17, with Mohamud Aadan 30th, Andrew Davies 35th and Andrew Hayes 44th.

In the women's race, won by Poland's Aleksandra Lisowska in 2:28:36, Alice Wright placed 22nd, Naomi Mitchell 25th, Becky Briggs 31st and Rosie Edwards 35th.