Adam Gemili ran his Commonwealth Games 200m semi-final in 20.97 seconds, a full second off his personal best

British sprinter Adam Gemili has pulled out of the European Championships in Munich.

The 28-year-old - who has yet to give a public reason for withdrawing - was eliminated in the 200m semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He split from coach Rana Reider at the beginning of August and talked about struggles with his mental health after the Commonwealth semi-final.

Gemili will be replaced by Tommy Ramdhan in the men's 4x100m relay team.

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw has also withdrawn from the championships, which start on Thursday, with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere among the British competitors, Emily Borthwick has pulled out of the high jump and Ben Connor will no longer feature in the marathon while Ben Higgins comes in for Cameron Chalmers in the men's 4x400m relay squad.

Joshua Faulds will make his Great Britain senior debut following Alastair Chalmers' withdrawal from the 400m hurdles, while hammer thrower Anna Purchase has been added to the team after moving to second on the UK all-time standings when she threw 70.63m in California in April.