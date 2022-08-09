Last updated on .From the section Athletics

UK Athletics has found coach Toni Minichiello guilty of "gross breaches of trust" that "have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge".

Minichello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, was suspended from coaching last year.

An adjudication panel has found Minichello:

made inappropriate sexual references and gestures to athletes.

failed to respect the athletes right to a private life by making intrusive enquiries and personal comments about their personal lives.

engaged in sexually physical behaviour, namely inappropriate and unwanted touching of athletes to whom he owed a duty of care.

engaged in inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behaviour, bullying and emotional abuse.

More to follow.