Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won three Olympic and 10 world titles

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland.

Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

American Aleia Hobbs was second in 10.94, with Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou third in 11.00.

"I always come into races expecting to run fast," said Fraser-Pryce.

"It is amazing to be this consistent. I am always excited to compete and see what I can do."

Meanwhile, fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, won the 200m in 21.84, with Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas in second in 22.35 and American Jenna Prandini third in 22.39.

It comes after Jackson, who also missed the Commonwealths, became the second fastest woman over the distance in winning the world title in 21.45 in July.

"I'm not thinking about the world record. I just try to do my best, if it comes, it comes," she said.

Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy to take the men's 100m title in 9.95, with Jamaica's Ackeem Blake in third.

Bromell had finished third behind second-placed Bracey at the World Championships.

Sweden's world champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis cleared 6.10m to win the pole vault.