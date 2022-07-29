Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith has been selected to defend all three of her titles at next month's European Championships.

The British sprinter withdrew from the Commonwealth Games after suffering an injury at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old suffered a "light hamstring strain" during the women's 4x100m relay final on Monday.

But Asher-Smith, who won European gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in Berlin in 2018, is in Great Britain's squad for Munich next month.

Although Asher-Smith was unable to retain her 200m world title, she did manage to win bronze in Eugene, Oregon.

Fellow World Championship medallists Jake Wightman, Kelly Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Matt Hudson-Smith have also been named in a 115-strong GB squad. external-link

Katrina Johnson-Thompson and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Josh Kerr opted not to be considered for the Europeans, which take place from 15-21 August.