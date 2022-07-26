Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean (right) will compete in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games

Ciara Mageean showed impressive form ahead of the Commonwealth Games as she ran her fastest ever 800m in a mixed race in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Competing at the Trafford Grand Prix, Mageean clocked 1:59.03 - 0.66 seconds inside her personal best set in 2020.

Tuesday's run won't be classed as a personal best because it was produced in a mixed race.

But after a bout of Covid-19 last month, it was an encouraging run by the county Down woman.

The Portaferry athlete was forced to pull out of the Irish Championships on the final weekend of June after contracting the virus.

However, her performance in Manchester as she took second in a race where all the other competitors were male, indicates that she is on track to perform well at the Commonwealth Games.

The Manchester race was won by Blackburn athlete Daniel Bebbington in 1:58.76. Bebbington's 800m personal best in 1:49.99.

Mageean, 30, will compete in the 1500m in Birmingham and also plans to participate in the European Championships in Munich in three weeks time.

The county Down woman showed impressive early season form prior to contracting Covid.

After a calf injury cut short her indoor season, the twice European Championship medallist regrouped to produce a series of fine early outdoors season performances, which included going under two minutes for 800m at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet, when pipped by new Irish record holder Louise Shanahan.

Mageean also produced solid 1500m performances when placing fourth at both the Diamond League meetings in Birmingham and Rome as she clocked times of 4.05 in both races.