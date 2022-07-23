Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Jazmin Sawyers & Lorraine Ugen through to long jump final

Great Britain's Lorraine Ugen and Jazmin Sawyers reached the long jump final at the World Championships in Eugene.

The pair each jumped 6.68m to finish in the top 12 after missing the automatic mark of 6.75m.

Ugen, 30, and Sawyers, 28, will compete in Sunday's final on the last day of the Championships.

"I'm happy - the job in qualifying is to make it to the final," said Sawyers, who recorded a season's best.

"There's definitely some technical things I can do better, but that's my first world final at my third try so I'm really happy.

"I don't know why I can't do it in round one and just get the auto-Q but you know what? I just said before, people pay for tickets, I've got to give them a full three rounds of entertainment, I did it for them."