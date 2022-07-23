Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene.

The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier.

She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won the heat in a time of 12.59 seconds.

"I just let my technique get away from me and it cost me everything," said Ali.

A silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, Ali added it was the first time a fall like that had happened to her.

She clocked 12.34 to beat pre-race favourite Danielle Williams to the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Ali's compatriot Alaysha Johnson, who was a medal contender having recorded the second-fastest time of 2022, was also eliminated as she lost her stride pattern leading up to the opening barrier and pulled out of the race before the third hurdle.

"I have no idea what happened," said Johnson. "I have no words."