Jemma Reekie (left) was run out of the two automatic qualifying places

Scotland's Jemma Reekie has missed out on the 800m final at the World Athletics Championships after finishing fifth in her semi-final.

The 24-year-old was nearly three seconds slower than her time in finishing fourth at last year's Olympic Games.

Her time was not enough for this year's British champion to qualify as one of the fastest losers.

Keely Hodgkinson was the only one of four Britons to make it through.

The Olympic silver medallist won the second semi-final in a time nearly two seconds faster than Reekie.

Only two from the Scot's heat - Kenya's Mary Moraa and United States' Ajee Wilson - made it to Sunday's finale.