The Newport Marathon was launched in 2018

The Newport Marathon and 10K will not take place in 2022 due to "a number of operational risks".

The event was scheduled for Sunday, 23 October but that has now been shelved by organisers Run 4 Wales (R4W).

It will now return to its regular spring slot in the running calendar on Sunday, 16 April 2023.

"A return to the pre-pandemic date is in the best interests of both the participants and all key stakeholders," said R4W chief executive Matt Newman.

Runners already signed up for the event will be able to transfer into the rescheduled races free of charge or request a refund.

Newman offered his apologies and said he hoped people would understand the decision, which was made in consultation with Newport City Council and other key stakeholders.

"The new date will provide an opportunity to relaunch the event, remove a number of operational risks which arise from the late October date and ensure a high-quality event experience can be delivered," Newman said.

"Moving the event out of the congested autumn running calendar gives us the time and opportunity to work alongside Newport City Council and other potential partner organisations with a view to growing the event.

"We apologise to everyone who had signed up for the event and hope you understand that a return to the pre-pandemic date is in the best interests of both the participants and all key stakeholders."

Organisers said the decision had been taken as early as possible to give participants maximum notice before their training has commenced.

R4W and Newport City Council originally signed a three-year agreement for the event, which has grown in popularity and seen that original agreement extended.

That covered three races in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 edition delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.