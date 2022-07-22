Last updated on .From the section Athletics

English (right) secured an automatic qualifying spot for the semi-finals when US athlete Johan Koech was disqualified after crossing the line in third spot

Donegal athlete Mark English failed to make the final of the men's 800m final at the World Championships by just a fifth of a second.

English ran 1:45.78 to come in fifth in his semi-final in Oregon.

The Finn Valley AC runner clocked a time of 1:44.76 - only 0.05 seconds outside his Irish record - in his heat.

Louise Shanahan missed out on the women's 800m semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat in 2:01.71.

English is a three-time European medallist but has yet to reach a global final at senior level.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly failed to secure a women's 400m final spot.

Adeleke finished fourth in her women's 400m semi-final in 50.81 seconds which left her as ninth fastest overall.

The 19-year-old's time was 0.11 outside her personal best set in the US earlier this year.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the heat in a season's best 49.55 with Jamaica's Candice McLeod (50.05) taking the other automatic qualification spot.

Third-placed finisher Poland's Anna Kielbasinska earned the final faster loser's qualifying spot with her time of 50.65 as Adeleke, who won the European Under-20 100m and 200m titles last summer, was ultimately 0.16 seconds outside qualification.

Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell missed out on qualification for the men's 400m final with a time of 46.01 seconds as he finished seventh in his semi-final.

O'Donnell's performance was 0.75 outside his personal best of 45.26 set earlier this year but he would have to produce a time of 44.97 to reach the final.

2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Kirani James won O'Donnell's semi-final in 44.74 which left him ahead of Botswana's Bayapo Ndori (44.94) with US athlete Michael Cherry among the non qualifiers from the race as he clocked 45.28.