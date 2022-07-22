Cameron Chalmers ran for Team GB's mixed 4x400m relay team at last year's delayed Tokyo Olympics

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers says injury and illness has hit his preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old will run for the island in the 400m in Birmingham, a year after being part of Team GB's mixed relay team at the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

A severe bout of Covid-19 and an Achilles injury has seen Chalmers miss a large chunk of training this year.

"The preparation's not been anywhere near what I'd hoped," Chalmers told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I've just got to do the best with the position I'm in."

Chalmers, who, along with younger brother and British 400m hurdles champion Alastair, is part of Guernsey's five-strong athletics contingent in Birmingham, says Covid-19 affected him severely.

"It really hit me very hard and I couldn't recover from anything, I was tired all the time, just crazy fatigue.

"I was training maybe once a week and then I'd be absolutely wrecked off the back off what was a standard light session, so that took me a good couple of months to fully get over.

"I managed to get a good couple of months in, had a camp out in the US, which went well, did a couple of races and towards the end of May my Achilles flared up, and I've been struggling with that ever since.

"I've done races throughout that period, but it's been trying to manage it as best I can to make it to the championships and make something of the season."

Chalmers, a former British Universities 400m champion, finished fifth in his 400m semi-final at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018.

He says he is relishing the chance to wear a Guernsey vest on the international stage in the coming weeks.

"Everything else would be for Great Britain, so to be able to run in a Guernsey vest in England, which is as close as you're going to get to a home games, that's quite a special experience.

"I loved my time out on the Gold Coast in 2018 for my first Commonwealth Games so I'll do what I can to get myself there in the best shape possible and try and enjoy being there as well.

"Fingers crossed it is a good experience and I come away feeling like I've done everything I can to run by best on the day and do myself proud in a Guernsey vest."