World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins bronze in 1500m
Britain's Laura Muir claimed her first World Championships medal with a hard-fought bronze in the 1500m in Oregon.
Muir had narrowly missed out on a medal in the past three world finals but ran a season's best three minutes 55.28 in an astonishingly quick race.
The Scot lay on the track for some time before collecting her medal and congratulating her opponents.
Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon took gold in 3:52.96, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay second.
Muir won Olympic silver in the discipline in Tokyo last year but admitted she arrived in Oregon short on confidence after a difficult start to the year.
However, she backed up her strong semi-final performance by sticking with Tsegay and Kipyegon as they set a blistering pace.
It is Great Britain's first medal of the competition in Eugene.