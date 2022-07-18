Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (left) has now won Olympic silver and World Championship bronze in the 1500m

Britain's Laura Muir claimed a hard-fought bronze in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Muir had narrowly missed out on a medal in the past three world finals but ran a season's best three minutes 55.28 in an astonishingly quick race.

The Scot lay on the track for some time before collecting her medal and congratulating her opponents.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon took gold in 3:52.96, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay second.

Muir won Olympic silver in the discipline in Tokyo last year but admitted she arrived in Oregon short on confidence after a difficult start to the year.

However, she backed up her strong semi-final performance by sticking with Tsegay and Kipyegon as they set a blistering pace.

It is Great Britain's first medal of the competition in Eugene.