In the semi-final Chalmers was almost two seconds off his personal best that he set earlier this year

Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers has missed out on making the 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships.

The 22-year-old finished sixth in his semi-final in a time of 50.54 seconds - two seconds behind United States' Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin who won the race in Oregan.

Chalmers was a fastest loser having clocked 49.37 seconds in finishing fifth in his heat on Saturday.

He will now focus on representing Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games.

Chalmers, who clocked a personal best of 48.88 seconds in May, won his third successive British 400m hurdles title last month.