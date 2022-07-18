Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Johnson-Thompson won the world title in 2019

2022 World Athletics Championships Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished eighth as Nafissatou Thiam triumphed in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Oregon.

The defending champion finished 10th in the 800m - the last of the seven events - to finish on 6,222 points.

Belgium's Thiam held off Anouk Vetter, registering her best 800m time to secure gold with a world-leading total of 6,947.

Vetter took silver with 6,867 while American Anna Hall claimed bronze.

Johnson-Thompson won the world title in Doha in 2019 but has struggled with a series of injuries since then.

She recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year's Tokyo Olympics, only to see her dream of a first Olympic medal ended by a calf injury in the 200m.

Earlier, Dina Asher-Smith began her 200m world title defence by easily qualifying for the semi-finals in 22.56secs.

Britain's team captain Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake qualified for the men's 200m semi-finals, clocking 20.11, while compatriot Joe Ferguson also reached the semi-finals on his World Championships debut in 20.33.

Johnson-Thompson, who was sixth after the previous day's four events, produced an effort of 6.28m in the long jump and threw 39.18m in the javelin on Monday.

The lead passed between Vetter, of the Netherlands, and two-time Olympic champion Thiam after Vetter's impressive 58.29m in the javelin.

Thiam's 53.01m was not enough to keep the lead but a personal best time of 2:13.00 in the 800m ensured she took the gold medal.

Thiam is now a two-time world champion in the discipline, having previously won gold in 2017, and took silver behind Johnson-Thompson three years ago.

'This is not vintage Kat running - but it will come'

Johnson-Thompson was not expected to be among the medals, given her injury struggles over the past year.

"It is perspective," said BBC Sport pundit Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won one Olympic gold medal and three world titles in the heptathlon, speaking about Johnson-Thompson.

"She's come into the championships with an objective of performing, being competitive, coming out injury free and improving on what she has already done this year.

"It's safe to to say she is well on the way to doing that. She's had so many injuries in the past couple of years and some really difficult challenges to deal with so what we're seeing is really solid performances."

Britain's Denise Lewis, who won Olympic heptathlon gold in 2000, added: "I am glad she is still smiling, I am glad she is injury free, but I think she will be reflective right now.

"There is a bit more of a sign that the speed is coming back. This is not vintage Kat running but it will come."

In the women's marathon, Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase won gold in two hours 18.11 seconds, which eclipsed Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous championship record of 2:20.57 set in 2005.

Judith Korir of Kenya won silver, while Israeli Lonah Salpeter claimed the bronze.

Jess Piasecki was the highest-placed British runner as she finished 12th in 2:28.41, while compatriots Rose Harvey and Charlotte Purdue did not finish.